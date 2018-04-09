European Union: one million “new citizens”. Italy first. Morocco and Albania the countries most people come from

(Brussels) “In 2016, about 995 thousand people became nationals of a EU member state, a figure that is higher than that of 2015 (841 thousand) and that of 2014 (889 thousand)”: this has been found by Eurostat, in a survey published in Brussels today with the latest available statistics. The country most new nationals come from is Morocco (101 thousand citizens), followed by Albania (67 thousand), India (41 thousand), Pakistan, Turkey, Romania, and Ukraine. The country that has granted most citizenships is Italy (201,591 people), followed, a long way down, by Spain (150 thousand), the UK (149 thousand), France (119 thousand), Germany (112 thousand), and Sweden (61 thousand). Rumanians (29,700) and Poles (19,800) are the two biggest groups of EU citizens who have been granted another country’s citizenship.