Sweden: Stockholm remembers terrorist attack on 7 April 2017. Card. Arborelius, “may God protect our city and the whole world”

“Pain and wounds remain in many of us” a year after the terrorist attack in Stockholm. Swedish Cardinal Anders Arborelius wrote this today on the eve of 7 April, the day when people will remember the truck attack that killed 5 people and injured 15 along Drottninggatan pedestrian street in Stockholm city centre. “Let us pray for those who suffered and may God protect our city and the whole world which continues to suffer from this evil”, the Cardinal wrote, calling on everyone to oppose “this blind terror that strikes countless innocent people”. Numerous commemorations will be held in Stockholm tomorrow, starting with a concert at the Kulturhuset in memory of 11-year-old Ebba Åkerlund, the youngest victim, at 11.00. At noon, a dedicated liturgy will be held at the Lutheran Church of Adolf Fredrik for the families of the victims, rescuers, police forces and staff involved in the events of 7 April 2017. The Swedish royals, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, and representatives of the government and civil authorities will also be in attendance. The service will be aired by the public broadcaster. At 14.45, PM Löfven will deliver a speech at Kungsträdgården City Park, followed by a concert. At 15.00, two churches in the city centre, St. Jacob’s and Adolf Fredrik’s, will open their doors to those wishing to remember the victims of the attack. Card. Arborelius, who is currently visiting Linköpingin, will celebrate a Mass for the victims at 18.00 tomorrow in the Church of Saint Luke.