CCEE-SECAM: Seminar on impact of globalisation on Church and cultures from 12 April in Fatima

The Council of European Episcopal Conferences (CCEE) and the Symposium of the Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) will be holding a new Seminar with bishops from the two continents in Fatima (Portugal), from 12 to 15 April 2018, on the theme “The significance of globalisation for the Church and for cultures in Europe and Africa”. Following the desire to promote growing pastoral collaboration between the bishops’ conferences of the two continents, for more than a decade the two continental bodies have been organising a series of symposia and seminars to strengthen communion and collaboration, and reflection on the great challenges facing the Church. The theme will be introduced in an address from Professor Livia Franco from the Institute for Political Studies of the Catholic University of Portugal. Subsequently, three sessions are envisaged to deal with the impact of globalisation on young people, on migration and on the understanding of humanity and human ecology. Each of them will be introduced by two interventions, one by a European bishop and one by an African bishop. As a conclusion, the contribution of a European bishop and that of an African bishop will seek to outline the mission of the bishop in the face of the challenges of globalisation. At the end of the seminar, the bishops will adopt a final message reflecting their deliberations. The seminar is taking place in Portugal at the invitation of the President of the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference, Card. Manuel Clemente, Patriarch of Lisbon, who will be present at the meeting. The Bishop of Leira-Fatima, António Marto, will welcome participants on behalf of the local diocese. The meeting will be chaired by Card. Angelo Bagnasco, President of CCEE, and by Mgr Gabriele Mbilingi, President of SECAM, who will speak at the opening session which will take place in Lisbon’s Seminario dos Olivais.