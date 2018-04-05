Portugal: plenary meeting of bishops about catechists’ training, missions, Synod on young people, Church and the media starting in Fatima on Monday

The general secretary of the Portuguese Bishops Conference, don Manuel Joaquim Gomes Barbosa, announced to social media some of the topics that the 194th plenary assembly of the Lusitanian bishops will have to deal with in its next meeting in Fatima, from April 9th to 12th. The meeting as usual will be opened by an address of the president, card. Manuel Clemente, Patriarch of Lisbon, then will discuss the “proposal for a catechists’ training scheme” and spend some time “reflecting on a social media plan for the Church”. Two pastoral notes will be discussed, one about “October 2019”, the special missionary month launched by Pope Francis, and the other about the “800th anniversary of Franciscan friars’ arrival in Portugal”. The bishops will also have to address the answers to the questionnaire for the Episcopal Synod on Young People and take care of the implications that the enforcement of the EU Privacy Regulation 2016/679 will have on religious communities and associations. Other items on the agenda include “routine” issues, such as a report on the work completed by the Bishops Conference’s committees and boards, the 2017 final accounts of the general secretariat, and the next engagements.