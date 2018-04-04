Pope Francis: audience, “Christians do not go to Mass to perform a weekly task”. “Every time I leave Mass, I must leave as a better person than before I entered”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

Mass “is not just a memorial: you live Jesus’ Passion and Resurrection again”. Pope Francis explained this in his General Audience today, ending his series of catechesis dedicated to Holy Mass and focusing on the Concluding Rites. “The end of Mass is the beginning of our commitment to Christian witness”, the Pope explained, adding off the cuff: “Christians do not go to Mass to perform a weekly task and then forget about it. No! Christians go to Mass to participate in the Passion and Resurrection of the Lord and to live more as Christians”. “We leave the church and ‘go in peace’ to bring God’s blessing to our daily activities, to our homes, to our working places, among the occupations of the earthly city, glorifying the Lord with our lives”, Pope Francis recalled: “But if we gossip as we leave the church – ‘look at this, look at that’ – and with a sharp tongue, then the Mass does not enter my heart, because I am not capable of living with a Christian mind”, the Pope warned, continuing off the cuff: “Every time I leave Mass, I must leave as a better person than before I entered, with a greater desire to offer a Christian witness”.