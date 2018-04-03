Ecumenism: mgr. De Donatis (Vicar of Rome) to Bartholomew, “The Pope told me to send you His warmest regards”

Mons. Angelo De Donatis è il nuovo vicario di Roma (Siciliani-Gennari/SIR)

“I met Pope Francis On Sunday and He told me to send you His warmest regards”. This is what mgr. Angelo De Donatis, general vicar of His Holiness for the diocese of Rome, said to the Ecumenical Patriarch, Bartholomew, who received him and about seventy Roman priests at Fanar, in Istanbul, during the pilgrimage they are on in Turkey. “We are glad to be here today”, the archbishop added, then he went on to explain that the group is composed of “70 priests who work in the diocese of Rome plus a group of pilgrims from Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi”. “It is a great joy for us – mgr. De Donatis confirmed –. We always like to come back, just to reawaken this spiritual memory that is beneficial to our walk in Jesus’s footsteps”. “We are really grateful to you, I thank you on everyone’s behalf for your example too and for the proof of truth and light that you never stop giving us. So, may God bless you and may He bless your devotees’ walk”, the archbishop concluded.