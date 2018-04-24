Canada, van runs over pedestrians: card. Collins (Toronto), “bringing comfort and assistance to those who suffer”

“I ask the Catholic community of the diocese of Toronto to join me in offering our prayers for all those who have been killed or injured in today’s violent accident”. This was written in a message by the archbishop of the Canadian city, card. Thomas Collins, after that, in the city centre yesterday afternoon, a van ran over and killed 10 people and injured 15. “I will ask the 225 Catholic churches of the archdiocese of Toronto to offer special intentions of prayer this week for all those who have suffered”, says the cardinal, who calls everyone to join “in the effort to bring comfort and assistance to those who are suffering today”. Just after the first rescues, a “victim support service” was also put in place for all those who have been somehow involved in the tragedy. The Catholic family advisory centre, which is in Yonge Street, where the accident took place, is available too.