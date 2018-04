(Foto Siciliani-Gennari/SIR)

Pope Francis “wants to celebrate his name day with the most needy and the homeless of Rome”. This is why, the Holy See Press Office announced, “today, on the day the Church commemorates Saint George, the Office of Papal Charities will be handing out 3,000 ice creams to the people who are served daily in the soup kitchens and shelters run by Caritas in Rome”.