EU: Eurobarometer survey, “differences in income too wide”. Danes more “optimistic” than Greeks

(Brussels) The key findings of a survey conducted by Eurobarometer on social equality in the EU, posted in Brussels today, concern education, income, social status and intergenerational mobility. They also tell a lot about the way migration and globalisation are perceived, “the former being one of the factors involved in the widening gaps, the latter an indicator of the political preferences that often are at the source of people’s attitudes towards equality and inequality”. According to Eurobarometer, “over one half of the interviewees think that people have equal opportunities to achieve success (58%). Nevertheless, such figure hides remarkable regional differences, with 81% of the interviewees sharing such an opinion in Denmark, but just 18% agreeing with it in Greece”. The answers reveal “less optimism about equality in specific areas. Only 39% believe that justice always wins over injustice, while the same proportion of respondents disagree”. Even more pessimistically, just 32% think that political decisions consistently apply to all citizens, and 48% disagree. Broadly speaking, the research workers comment, “people are more inclined to consider the situation fair if they are more educated, younger and in a better position”. In addition, the survey shows that the “wide majority of the interviewees think that differences in income are too wide”; 39% of the interviewees believe that immigration in their country is a good thing, while 33% think the opposite is true, once again with deep differences from country to country.