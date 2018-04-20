United Kingdom: bishops’ plenary. Experience in welcoming Syrian refugees. “Migrants part of a community”

A family with five Syrian refugees, with three children under ten, welcomed by the Catholic parish of St. Monica, Flixton, a village south of Manchester: the Catholic Church of England and Wales puts into practice the request of Pope Francis in his apostolic exhortation “Gaudete et Exsultate”, in order to look for holiness in everyday’s actions, opening the doors to migrants. During their plenary, ending in Leeds today, the bishops looked at a video presented by the person in charge of “Caritas Social Action”, Phil McCarthy. It said how the diocese of Salford (Flixton is part of it) collaborated with the British State through a scheme conceived just for that, the “community sponsorship scheme” (to integrate migrants). “It is just the first parish – said a spokesman of the bishops – others will take part in the same initiative, and there are twenty-five families waiting to be welcomed and integrated, which are part of the twenty thousand Syrian refugees which the State decided to welcome. The meaningful aspect of such experience: refugees actually become part of the community welcoming it”. A spokesman of the bishops points out that “the prayer was very important, this week, to find out how to testify to faith, with the apostolic exhortation of Pope Francis kept in mind by bishops”.