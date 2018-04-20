Germany: German Church’s document for a “green growth”. Three ethical guidelines: common good, human rights and justice

The document presented today in Munich by a group of experts of the German Bishops’ Conference entitled “Outside a growth-oriented society? An ethical and social analysis and assessment of post-growth strategies” builds on the invitation by Pope Francis in his Encyclical “Laudato Si’” to “accept decreased growth in some parts of the world, in order to provide resources for other places to experience healthy growth”. The text “defines” the concept of “sustainable development” in light of three fundamental ethical guidelines, namely the common good, human rights and justice, and the “growth paradigm” (how the economy grows, its objectives and variants) to offer some “suggestions for reflection on the criticism of growth” developed by the “post-growth movement”. The document goes on to address the “challenges brought about by social and ecological changes”, the “action areas” (climate, biodiversity protection, mobility, consumption), and the social implications of this “ecological modernisation”. The text also provides guidance on issues such as “common but differentiated responsibilities for sustainable development”, the “indicators” to measure it, and the need to ensure “social and technical innovation”. The last chapter deals with the “spirituality and responsibility of religious communities” and the need to have “motivations that are not restricted to a rational and cognitive approach to the issue, but also involve all the affective, emotional and spiritual dimensions of human action”.