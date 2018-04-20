Germany: German Church’s document for a “green growth”. Reconcile “technical efficiency, economic development and sustainability”

“Outside a growth-oriented society? An ethical and social analysis and assessment of post-growth strategies” – this is the title of a paper that the group of experts on matters related to “the world economy and social ethics” of the German Bishops’ Conference presents at the Munich School of Philosophy (IHS) today. Indeed, fifteen scholars from different areas have prepared a 94-page text that analyses “economic growth”, which is a “sustainable development goal for all countries in the far-reaching sustainable development agenda”. There is, however, an ongoing debate on “what is the role of economic growth in relation to sustainable development”, and criticism of “a political and economic system unilaterally based on GDP growth and per capita income”. This criticism aims to “separate welfare and social progress from the imperative of growth”, calling into question the fact that ultimately “sustainable development has been incorporated or even subordinated to sustainable growth”. The consequence of this is that “sustainable development” has not brought about real changes in the definition of the “priorities for growth” and has frustrated the expectations for a “green growth” able to reconcile “technical efficiency, economic growth and sustainability”. The goal of the study is to go back to the critiques of “economic growth” to rethink the transition to a “more sustainable development”.