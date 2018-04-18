+++ Pope Francis: met with Alfie Evans’ dad this morning +++

Thomas Evans, the father of little Alfie, has met with Pope Francis before the Wednesday audience in St. Peter’s Square this morning. On the social profile of the young dad are a couple of shots documenting the meeting, which was also confirmed to SIR news agency. And the words: “Alfie we will do everything for you. You’re no dying so we won’t allow your life to be taken. Your holiness save our son”. The father went on to write: “No sleep! No food! No tie! No care!”. “Last night I jumped on a plane and come to Rome to meet the pope”. After the private meeting with the Pontiff, Thomas Evans attended the audience in St. Peter’s Square.