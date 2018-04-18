Pope Francis: audience, message for Bible Week in Poland. “Fidelity to Christ and the Gospel”. Events in several dioceses

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Try to find some time every day to read and meditate on Sacred Scripture, individually or as a family, so that you can draw from it the strength you need for your Christian life. May this be your commitment! Share the Word of God with courage with others, and live it every day, remaining faithful to Christ and his Gospel”. Pope Francis said this in his general audience today as he greeted the Polish-speaking pilgrims. The 10th Bible Week is taking place in Poland from 15 to 22 April, with the aim to promote knowledge of the Word of God. The title of the event is “We are filled with the Holy Spirit”. The private readings, of about fifteen minutes, can be read out in public places, such as the main square in Legnica city centre, for instance, or during the “Liturgy of Light” in one of the churches. In Katowice, the Bible Week has an ecumenical character with representatives of other Christian Churches participating and also presiding over liturgical celebrations. In one of the parishes in Wroclaw, organisers suggest reading the Bible instead of watching popular TV series, while in the Diocese of Czestochowa meditations on the Word of God will take place in the streets of the city in the afternoon of Sunday, 22 April.