Pope Francis: appeal for “financial inclusion” of the poor. New appeal for Alfie Evans and Vincent Lambert: “The only master of life, from its beginning to its natural end, is God”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

Two appeals: one for the “financial inclusion” of the poor and one to reiterate that “it is our duty to do everything we can to protect life”, especially the lives of little Alfie Evans and Vincent Lambert. Pope Francis made them today, just before greeting the Italian-speaking pilgrims as he usually does at the end of his Wednesday audience. “I support the efforts for financial inclusion that aim to promote the lives of the poor while favouring an authentic integral development that is respectful of human dignity”, the Pope said, referring to the spring meetings of the World Bank, scheduled for next Saturday in Washington. “I draw your attention once again to Vincent Lambert and little Alfie Evans”, Pope Francis continued, making another off-the-cuff appeal, after the one he had made following the Regina Coeli prayer last Sunday: “I would like to reiterate and forcefully confirm that the only master of life, from its beginning to its natural end, is God, and that it is our duty to do everything we can to protect life”. “Let us think and pray in silence so that the lives of all persons, especially of these two brothers of ours, are respected”, the Pope told the 17,000 faithful in the square: “Let us pray in silence”.