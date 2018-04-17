Syria: World Council of Churches (WCC), “there can be no military solution”

“There can be no military solution to the conflict in Syria. A just and sustainable peace for all Syrians can only be brought about through a political solution”. This is the stance of the World Council of Churches, as expressed in a statement signed by its general secretary Olav Fykse Tveit that deplores the fact that “atrocities are still being perpetrated against civilians”. “The UN Security Council has repeatedly failed to adopt sufficiently strong and consistent measures to put an end to these atrocities, to implement a durable ceasefire, to ensure respect for international law and accountability for all those who have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the use of chemical weapons”, Rev. Tveit decries. The Churches call for “an immediate ceasefire, unconditional humanitarian access to all regions in Syria, the commitment of all parties to respecting international law and to seeking peace through dialogue and a political process”. In particular, they support the resumption of the UN-led Geneva peace process. The declaration also stresses the important role that the Churches in Syria and in the region play in “healing wounded memories and in bringing all Syrians together in a common narrative, for the preservation of Syria’s rich diversity and the restoration of social cohesion”.