EU Parliament: Macron’s speech on the future of the European Union. Mogherini reports about Syrian crisis

(Strasbourg) Two are the highlights of today’s session at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg. In the morning, the president of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, is expected to arrive and hold a speech on the future of the European Union. Macron is expected to arrive at 09.30 am; after a talk with the president of the EU Assembly, Antonio Tajani, he will give his speech. His speech (all the EU heads of state and government have been invited to speak at the plenary sessions) will be followed by the speeches of the president of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and those of the eight parliamentary group leaders; then, a short reply from Macron, the floor will then be given to the MEPs for a far-ranging discussion, then Macron’s last reply. The debate will be focussed on the future of the European integration process, but it will also address – as it has been announced – some of the latest news events, first and foremost the attack in Syria. In the afternoon, after a long voting session, the MEPs will talk with the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Federica Mogherini, about Syria, Russia, Nord Korea and Turkey.