German Bishops: meeting with 100 representatives of Muslim communities “in the light of the importance of Muslim-Christian dialogue”

The President of the Commission for Interreligious Dialogue of the German Bishops’ Conference Msgr. Georg Bätzing (Limburg), welcomed to Frankfurt some 100 representatives of Muslim Communities in Germany, including, inter alia, the President of the German Muslim League, the President of the Muslim Council and the Federal President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Germany. The event marked the first meeting of the Forum wanted by the German Bishops Conference “to exemplify the importance of Muslim-Christian dialogue”, along with theological dialogue, said Msgr. Bätzing. The meeting took place today, feast Day of the Annunciation to the Blessed Virgin Mary because “despite the differences”, this festivity has elements that are common to the two faiths. In fact “Mary and Jesus are venerated in Islam that also recognizes Archangel Gabriel as God’s messenger.” During the meeting, Father Felix Körner, Professor of Theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University, said that Muslim-Christian dialogue has a special responsibility: the “traditional wisdom” of the two religious traditions “can contribute to the shaping of coexistence in the Country, it can foster and develop new prospects for religious thought and can show us new outlooks in ethics, new ideas for the transmission of values.” For Father Körner it ushers in a vision of Germany “where the various traditions minister to brilliant institutions such homes for spiritual exercises, professorships of spiritual theology, as well as places of learning for mentors of spiritual counsel”, understood not as “spiritual guru manipulators but as persons who support the growth of all those in search of God.”