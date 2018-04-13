EU Parliament: Strasbourg awaits Emmanuel Macron for a debate on the future of Europe. Angela Merkel expected in November

(Brussels) The next plenary session of the European Parliament, which will be held from 16 to 19 April in Strasbourg, is going to be full of interesting topics. On the morning of Tuesday, 17 April, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, is expected to address MEPs on “The Future of Europe”. Emmanuel Macron has been the Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs from August 2014 to August 2016. He won the presidential elections as leader of the “En marche!” Movement, founded by him on 6 April 2016. On 7 May 2017, Mr Macron was elected the eighth President of the French Republic. This debate is the fourth in a series of debates on the future of the Union with EU heads of government and MEPs after the speech by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on 17 January, that by Croatian Prime Minister Plenkovic Andrej on 6 February, and that by Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa on 14 March. The next European leader to address Parliament will be Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, during the plenary session of 2 and 3 May in Brussels. In July, it will be the turn of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki; and in September, Strasbourg will welcome Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. In October, it will be the turn of the Estonian Prime Minister and the President of Romania. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to take the floor at the November plenary session. Other topics on the agenda include the Syrian crisis, the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal, and the circular economy.