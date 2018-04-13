EU and migrants: Eurobarometer, citizens in favour of integration. But lack of knowledge about the phenomenon

(Brussels) 69% of Europeans believe that integration measures are “a necessary investment in the long-run” and a similar proportion view integration “as a two-way process for both migrants and host societies”. These are the results from a special Eurobarometer survey on the integration of migrants in the EU published today. Respondents generally “agree on the main factors that may facilitate or prevent integration”, as well as on policy measures supporting it: language courses upon arrival, mandatory integration programmes, and measures facilitating access to the labour market. 60% of those interviewed have daily interactions with migrants, while 40% have friends or family members who are migrants. There is also agreement on the fact that “the EU plays an important role when it comes to integration, with a particular added value for sharing best practices, promoting cooperation between all actors involved, and financial support”. The survey shows that only 37% of Europeans think they are “well informed about migration and integration” and only a few know the figures: they tend to “overestimate the number of non-EU migrants”: the “actual proportion” of non–EU migrants is “half or less than half of their estimated share”. According to more than 34% of Europeans, migrants are more than 12% of the population; 29% have no idea of the figures. Non-EU citizens today are 7% of the EU’s population.