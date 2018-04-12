The Netherlands: Conference of Religious, meeting on ethical management of money by Churches

For the second year, the Conference of Dutch Religious (KNR) will convene a meeting to reflect on ethically responsible behaviour in the Churches’ management of their money. “Church institutions across the world know that they should spend their money responsibly”, also taking into account the issue of climate change, the organizers explained. In practical terms, this also means “ethical investment and divestment, that is to say, the withdrawal of money from financial institutions that invest in the coal, oil and gas industries”. “Investing ethically at a time of climate change” is the title of the event that will be held on 21 April in Houten. Abbot Denis Hendrickx will deliver the opening remarks while Bishop Gerard de Korte will talk about “divestment and the Catholic Church”; MP Dik-Faber Carla (ChristenUnie) will address the audience on “the Dutch climate policy and the task of the Churches”. In the afternoon, some concrete initiatives will be presented, including Incluvest, the investment company that “contributes to sustainably improving conditions in developing countries”, and a “manual on ethical investment for Church institutions” edited by Floris Lambrechtsen (co-manager of DoubleDividend). The meeting is in continuity with the event “Laudato si’ and financial management” sponsored by KNR in 2017.