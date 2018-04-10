Comece: Europeinfos, interview with president, mgr. Hollerich. “I dream of a supportive, social Europe”. Commenting on Italian election

(Brussels) “In her fourth, and maybe last, term as a Chancellor, Angela Merkel with Emmanuel Macron has a chance to redesign Europe. The only chance to do it is before the European election of May 2019. Otherwise, there’s the risk that anti-European populists might come out stronger. Something like that has been shown by the Italian election of March 4th, when the percentage of anti-Europeans exceeded 50%”. This is the conclusion, in the April issue of Europeinfos, the monthly magazine of the Commission of the EU Bishops Conferences (Comece), of the leading article written by Jesuit father Martin Majer, who looks at the programme of the new government coalition from a European perspective. The magazine also provides a comparative analysis of the EU’s January document on education and the apostolic constitution “Veritatis gaudium” about Catholic universities. Youth is also the topic addressed by an article on young people’s employment in Europe (written by Sarah Prenger, president of the Young Christian Workers’ movement) as well as the presentation of an educational scheme for young European leaders, which will be starting in in October under the aegis of the Jesuit European Social Centre. One of the highlights of the magazine is an interview with the newly-appointed president of Comece, archbishop Jean Claude Hollerich: “I dream of a moving, supportive and social Europe”, “a Europe that is not afraid to take strong positions in international conflicts and to firmly commit to achieving peace and justice”.