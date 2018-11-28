EU Parliament: plenary sitting to discuss Schengen and border checks. Debate on the future of Europe with Danish PM Anders Fogh Rasmussen

(Brussels) The European Parliament’s plenary sitting (28-29 November) has started in Brussels. On the agenda is an exchange of views between MEPs and Danish Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on the future of Europe. Taking part in the debate is also European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis. Topics to be addressed include new time limits and conditions for internal border checks within the Schengen area (vote on Thursday). The Schengen Borders Code allows member states to carry out temporary checks at internal borders within the Schengen area, in the event of a serious threat to public order or to internal security, a statement explains. The vote (ordinary legislative procedure) will define the Parliament’s position for negotiating with the ministers of the EU (Council) on: the time limit for the initial period of border checks; the maximum time limit of the border checks; and the safeguards needed for extensions. It should be noted that Austria, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway currently have internal border checks in place due to the “exceptional circumstances resulting from the migratory crisis” that started in 2015. In addition, France has internal border checks in place “because of a persistent terrorist threat. This afternoon, MEPs will hold a discussion with the European Commission on the EU strategy for net-zero emissions by 2050, published by the Commission today, in preparation for the Katowice Climate Change Conference (COP24).