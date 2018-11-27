United Kingdom: “Red Wednesday”, churches and public buildings across the country turning scarlet tomorrow for the martyrs of the faith

(London) Westminster Parliament, Marble Arch, Westminster Cathedral, the mother church of Catholicism in the UK, and twelve cathedrals throughout the UK, including St Chad’s Catholic Cathedral in Birmingham, Southwark Anglican Cathedral in London, and St Mirin’s Cathedral in Paisley, Scotland, will be lit in red, the colour of blood and martyrdom, tomorrow. This is to mark “Red Wednesday”, the Wednesday on which the country will remember those persecuted for their faith across the world. Thousands of Catholics will be wearing red. The initiative is organised by two charities “Aid to the Church in Need” and “Christian Solidarity Worlwide”. As is customary every year, many landmark buildings such as the Anglican Westminster Abbey, the Coptic Orthodox Cathedral of St George, and dozens of mosques and synagogues will remember those who preferred death over denying the Gospel.

Aid to the Church in Need will be holding a meeting in Parliament Square, featuring Lord Ahmad as keynote speaker, the man chosen by Thesesa May as Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion. The gathering will be attended by people from across the UK. A procession will follow from Parliament Square to Westminster Cathedral piazza, where a Religious Freedom Service will take place, also attended by the Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London, Anba Angaelos. There will also be a video link with Christians in Aleppo, Syria.