COMECE: Brussels, conference tomorrow to mark ILO centenary. Paper from European Bishops “Shaping the future of work”

(Brussels) “Shaping the future of work” is the title of a paper prepared by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) to mark the centenary of the International Labour Organization (ILO). It will be presented in Brussels tomorrow during an event promoted by several important bodies of the Churches in Europe. Throughout the day (from 9am to 4.45pm, at the headquarters of the European Economic Social Committee, EESC), participants will exchange views on the “transformative changes” the world of work is facing: “processes and innovations, such as digitalisation, globalisation, artificial intelligence, but also the need for an ecological transition” are all factors that “alter the conditions as well as our understanding of work and employment”, the invitation to the event reads. Attending the event will be about 150 delegates from Churches, Christian organizations and other religious organizations as well as representatives of the EU institutions and Brussels-based organisations. During the event, Mgr. Antoine Hérouard will present the reflection of the COMECE Social Affairs Commission on the Future of work. Speakers at the event will include Mgr. Jean-Claude Hollerich, President of COMECE; Mairead McGuinness, First Vice-President of the European Parliament; Heinz Koller, ILO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia; and MEPs Claude Rolin and Patrizia Toia. The event is jointly organised by the Conference of European Churches (CEC) with Call Network; the German Evangelical Church (EKD); EESC; ILO; ECWM; ICYCW; IYCW; J&P Germany; and Uniapac.