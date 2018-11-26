2019 Elections: Eurobarometer survey, “great majority of citizens fear cyber attacks and interference in voting”

(Brussels) Two-thirds of EU citizens fear that the next European Parliament elections (23-26 May 2019) may be the target of cyber attacks. This is according to a survey by Eurobarometer (carried out on behalf of the EU Commission), which was released today in the margins of the annual Fundamental Rights Colloquium sponsored by the European Commission in Brussels. The theme for discussion was “Democracy in the EU”. The Eurobarometer survey, which was conducted among 27,474 respondents at their homes in 28 EU Member States, reveals alarming results. Today’s figures “show that Europeans worry about interference in elections”: 61% “worry that elections can be manipulated through cyber attacks”; 59% “worry about foreign actors and criminal groups influencing elections”; and 67% fear “that personal data left online could be used to target the political messages they see”.