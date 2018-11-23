Religious: Fr. Arturo Sosa Abascal is the new president of the Union of Superiors General

(Foto Siciliani-Gennari/SIR)

Fr. Arturo Sosa Abascal, current Superior General of the Society of Jesus, is the new president of the Union of Superiors General (USG). The election took place during the 91st Biannual General Assembly on “Young People, Faith and Discernment” that will end today at the “Casa Divin Maestro” in Ariccia, Italy. The Vice President is Father Michael Brehl, Superior General of the Redemptorists. The new Executive Council includes the following superiors general: Father Laurentius Tarpin OSC; Father Mauro-Giuseppe Lepori OCist; Father Alejandro Moral Anton OSA; Father Pedro Aguado SP; Father Ángel Fernández Artime SDB; Father Tesfaye Gebresilasie MCCJ; Father Mathew Vattamattam CMF; Father Valdir José de Castro SSP; Father Tomas Mavric CM; and Brother Ernesto Sanchez Barba FMS.