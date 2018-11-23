Pope Francis: designated the members of the Organizing Committee for the meeting on the protection of minors in the Church

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

The Pope has designated the members of the Organizing Committee for the meeting on the protection of minors in the Church that will be held in the Vatican from 21 to 24 February 2019, the Holy See Press Office announced in a statement. They are: Card. Blase J. Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago; Card. Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay and President of the Bishops’ Conference of India; Mgr. Charles Scicluna, Archbishop of Malta and Adjunct Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith; and Father Hans Zollner, President of the Centre for the Protection of Minors at the Pontifical Gregorian University and a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, whom the Pope has named contact person for the Committee. The Holy See also informed that “taking part in the meeting, at which the Pope will be present, will be the Heads of the Oriental Catholic Churches; the Superiors of the Secretariat of State; the Prefects of the Congregations for the Doctrine of the Faith, for the Oriental Churches, for Bishops, for the Evangelization of Peoples, for the Clergy, for Institutes of Consecrated Life and for Societies of Apostolic Life, and of the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life; the Presidents of the Episcopal Conferences; and representatives of the Union of Superiors General and of the International Union of Superiors General. Involved in the preparatory work for the meeting – the statement reads – will be, among others, Dr Gabriella Gambino, Undersecretary for the Section for Life, and Dr Linda Ghisoni, Undersecretary for the Section for the Lay Faithful, of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life; the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and some victims of abuse by members of the clergy”.