Cultural routes: “Journeys of faith and encounter”, conference in Strasbourg. “Tourists and pilgrims: what synergies?”

(Strasbourg) “The Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe. Journeys of faith and encounter” – this is the theme of the conference that will be held in Strasbourg on Tuesday, 27 November, jointly promoted by the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) and the Permanent Mission of the Holy See to the CoE, in cooperation with the Secretariat of the Enlarged Partial Agreement on the Cultural Routes of the Council of Europe. The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) will also attend the event. The programme, starting at 3pm, will feature an opening session with addresses by Gabriella Battaini Dragoni, Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe; Mgr. Paolo Rudelli, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Council of Europe; and Fr. Martin Michalicek, CCEE Secretary General. The first working session will focus on “Routes which build Europe. Where the past meets the future”. This will be followed by a round table discussion on the theme “Tourists and pilgrims: what synergies?”. The Culture Section of the CCEE Commission “Evangelisation and Culture” will meet in Strasbourg to participate in the conference and will then hold its own session in Strasbourg the following day. The event, hosted by the Council of Europe, will be attended by Card. Angelo Bagnasco, Archbishop of Genoa and CCEE President; the Executive Secretary of the Enlarged Partial Agreement on Cultural Routes, Stefano Dominioni; the Head of the Culture, Nature and Heritage Department at the CoE, Roberto Olla; and the Head of the European Union Delegation to the Council of Europe, Meglena Kuneva.