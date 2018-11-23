Abuse: Burke, meeting in February is “unprecedented”, for the Pope it is “a priority for the Church”. 180 participants

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“The meeting in February is unprecedented, and shows once again that Pope Francis has made the protection of minors a priority for the Church”, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Greg Burke, said on the day when Pope Francis released the names of the members of the Organizing Committee of the meeting on “The protection of minors in the Church”, that will be held in the Vatican from 21 to 24 February 2019. According to Burke, the event is about “keeping children safe from harm worldwide”. “Pope Francis wants Church leaders to have a full understanding of the devastating impact that clerical sexual abuse has on victims”, he said. “The meeting is aimed first of all at bishops, who – the Vatican spokesman said – have the most responsibility for this serious problem. But lay men and women who are experts in the area of abuse will also contribute their views and will help address what should be done to ensure transparency and accountability” There will be 180 participants in the meeting, Burke concluded.