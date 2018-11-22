Euthanasia and assisted suicide: interreligious paper being prepared by the Bilateral Commission of Delegations of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel and the Holy See

At the end of its meeting in Rome (18-20 November), the Bilateral Commission of the Delegations of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel and the Holy See’s Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews announced the preparation of an interreligious position-paper on end-of-life matters “with particular reference to the dangers of legalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide instead of providing palliative care and maximal respect for God given life”. The joint declaration released today also specifies that “society as a whole, but in particular parents, teachers and religious guides, have a special responsibility regarding the moral and spiritual growth of the child. In their deliberations on the rights of the child to autonomy and liberty, the members of the Bilateral Commission highlighted the tension between guaranteeing maximal freedom of choice and ensuring protection and disciplined guidance. All of this demands that we refrain from any instrumentalization of another person, whose dignity should always be seen as a goal in and of itself”.