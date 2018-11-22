EU Commission: Juncker Plan has mobilised 360 billion for productive investments and jobs

(Brussels) The Investment Plan for Europe “has exceeded its initial target and expectations and has now mobilised €360 billion worth of investments, two-thirds of which come from private resources. Thanks to the backing of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), 850,000 small and medium businesses are set to benefit from improved access to finance”. This is according to a statement published by the European Commission today on the so-called Juncker Plan, four years after its launch. According to the EU Commission, the investments have generated more than 750,000 jobs, and another 1.4 million are set to be created by 2020, with a positive impact on millions of European families. The Juncker Plan is benefiting all Member States and “has already increased EU GDP by 0.6%, a figure set to reach 1.3% by 2020”. The statement from the Commission refers to “the indisputable success of the Juncker Plan, beyond its investment dimension”, for the “tailored support provided to hundreds of project promoters under the European Investment Advisory Hub, which has already dealt with 860 requests, and the European Investment Project Portal, which provides an easily accessible pipeline of mature projects for potential investors”. Commissioner for Jobs and Growth Jyrki Katainen said: in the EU’s next long-term budget, the Commission wants to “keep the momentum going, and ensure that the Investment Plan’s successful model becomes the new European standard for investment support”.