Pope Francis: audience, “all transgressions arise from evil desires”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“All transgressions arise from a common root: evil desires”. Pope Francis explained this in his General Audience catechesis today, dedicated to the last Commandment, which also served as a sort of summary. “All sins are born of an evil desire, all of them”, Pope Francis continued off the cuff: “There the heart starts to move, and one enters that wave, and ends up transgressing. But not a formal, legal transgression: a transgression that hurts oneself and others. Indeed, Jesus tells us explicitly in the Gospel: “It is from within, that is, from the heart of man, that evil thoughts come: impurity, theft, murder, adultery, greed, wickedness, deceit, debauchery, envy, slander, pride, and foolishness”. “A nice list!”, the Pope exclaimed off the cuff, repeating it once more: “I repeat it, because it will be good for everyone. All these evil things come from within and make man impure”. “The entire path taken by the Decalogue would have no use if it did not reach this level, the heart of man”, Pope Francis warned. “The Decalogue shows itself to be lucid and profound in this aspect: the point of arrival of this journey is the heart, and if the heart is not freed, the rest serves little”. “This is the challenge: to free the heart from all these evil and ugly things”, the Pope concluded off the cuff.