(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“At the request of various Bishops’ Conferences, the Holy Father has moved the World Day of Migrants and Refugees to the last Sunday of September. Thus, the next World Day of Migrants and Refugees, the 105th, will be celebrated on Sunday 29 September 2019. As usual, the text of the Holy Father’s Message will be released some months before the World Day”, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Greg Burke, announced this morning.