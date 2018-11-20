Poland: Bishops’ Plenary Assembly, “creating spaces for listening to young people in parishes and dioceses”

“In the run-up to Advent, the Bishops recall the dignity of every human life” and “ask to pray that the positive law may protect human life from conception to natural death”. This is according to a statement from the 381st Plenary Assembly of the Polish Bishops’ Conference, held on 19 November at Jasna Gora. During the Plenary, the Bishops approved the “Position of the Polish Bishops’ Conference on child abuse perpetrated by members of the clergy” which states that “sadly, cases of sexual abuse of minors by some clergy and people involved in the Church have taken place even in Poland”. The statement also informs that the prelates took note of the report by the representatives of the Polish Bishops at the recent Synod on Young People, during which the need was stressed “for greater involvement of young people in the life and mission of the Church” which should work “with young people,” not just “for” them. “Dioceses and parishes, then, should set up dedicated spaces for listening to young people, places where they can be accompanied in discerning their vocation, charism, service and activities”, the document reads, also recalling the 85th anniversary of Ukraine’s great famine engineered by Stalin. The Polish Bishops called for a special prayer for peace and for the victims of hunger in the world. At the end of their Plenary, the prelates started their spiritual exercises, asking the faithful to say a “special prayer”.