England and Wales: Plenary Assembly sends message to Catholic charities, “take care of the homeless and address the housing crisis”

(London) During their Plenary Assembly last week, the Bishops of England and Wales called on Catholic charities in the UK to make the construction of new homes and the homeless their top priorities up to 2030, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. They also called on the Catholic Church to make special efforts to help solve the chronic lack of housing at reasonable prices in the UK. “The Bishops will send a letter to the leaders of several associations in various dioceses, encouraging them to focus on this goal”, Alexander des Forges, spokesman for the Catholic Primate Vincent Nichols, explained. The Plenary also addressed the issue of the families of the UK Armed Forces; it called on Catholic schools, when deciding which pupils to accept, to remember that the children of soldiers, forced to move continuously, find themselves in a disadvantaged situation compared to those who always live in the same city. Bishop Paul Mason, responsible for this area, also asked for prayers for these families who often go through stressful situations. Finally, the Bishops during their Plenary also discussed how to disseminate the fruits of “Adoremus”, the Eucharistic Congress held in September, both at the diocesan and parish levels.