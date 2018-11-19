Poland: Conference marking 50 years since Humanae vitae. Mr Pulikowski, “parenthood as a grace, a child as a gift”

“Fruitfulness of the Letter that comes to us from the future: 50 years since Humanae Vitae” was the title of the International Conference organized by the Pastoral Care of Families Department of the Archdiocese of Krakow from 16 to 18 November which was attended, among others, by members of the John Paul II Theological Institute in Rome. Discussion, which touched on various aspects of human sexuality also in the context of biotechnological advances, was inspired by the testimonies of lay people committed to the pastoral care of the family, like spouses Jadwiga and Jacek Pulikowski, who were among the auditors at the Synod on the Family in 2015. “Seeing parenthood as a grace leads to seeing a child as a gift”, said Jacek Pulikowski, who stressed that sexuality’s “primary role and purpose is serving life, giving life with love”. The speaker said he believes “the most serious conjugal problems arise from the non-acceptance of the sexual ethics outlined in Humanae Vitae, from seeing children as objects of property and doing anything, even contrary to ethics, in order to have them”. In these days, the Polish Parliament is discussing a piece of legislation that would limit access to IVF to spouses only.