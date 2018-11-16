Spain: Madrid, 9th Diocesan Social Day dedicated to the poor and hospitality tomorrow

The 9th Diocesan Social Day will be celebrated at the Council Seminary of Madrid on Saturday, 17 November, under the motto “This poor man cried, and the Lord heard him” (Psalm 34). Card. Carlos Osoro, Archbishop of Madrid, will attend the event, which will be held in conjunction with the 2nd World Day of the Poor instituted by Pope Francis. The event is addressed to priests, men and women religious, seminarians and Christians from the Diocese of Madrid, particularly pastoral workers and members of apostolic movements. The day will start at 10am and will end at 8pm with refreshments, after the Mass celebrated in the cathedral. The programme will include testimonies, sharing of experiences, and time for discussion and debate. The main lectures will be delivered by Sebastián Mora, professor of Ethics at the Comillas Pontifical University, who will talk about the “Ethics of reception and hospitality”; and by Teresa Compte, doctor in political science and sociology and director of the Master’s in Social Doctrine at the Paul VI Foundation (UPSA campus), who will address the theme of “The duty to protect: a human rights perspective”.