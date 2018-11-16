EU Parliament: week of events to mark 70th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights

(Brussels) The European Parliament will be holding a Human Rights Week from 19 to 23 November to mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A high-level conference will take place on Tuesday, 20 November, introduced by European Parliament President Antonio Tajani. The conference will bring together members of national parliaments, scholars, representatives of international and regional organizations, artists and representatives of civil society “to reflect on the core principles of human rights while at the same time addressing new challenges in a global and digital world”. Speakers will include the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet; the International Criminal Court’s General Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda; and the EU Special Representative on Human Rights Stavros Lambrinidis. Cecilia Wikström, chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions, will also take the floor. During the Human Rights Week, other EP committees and delegations will hold dedicated sessions on “the role of governments, institutions and civil society in strengthening respect for fundamental rights, including children’s and women’s rights in the EU”.