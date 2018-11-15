Pope Francis: to Ratzinger Foundation, “knock down the walls separating the human family”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Contributing with courage and depth to shed light on an essential problem for the protection of the dignity of the human person and their integral development”. This is Pope Francis’ wish for the International Symposium on “Fundamental Rights and Conflicts Among Rights”, promoted by the Vatican Foundation Joseph Ratzinger / Benedict XVI which is being held at LUMSA University. “As we approach the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly – Pope Francis wrote in a letter read out during the Symposium -, it is appropriate not only to celebrate the memory of that historic event, but also to undertake a deeper reflection on its implementation and the development of a vision for human rights in the world”, starting precisely from the aforementioned Declaration, which “aims to knock down the walls separating the human family, and to promote integral human development”. “The interpretation of some rights has gradually changed, so as to include a plurality of ‘new rights’, sometimes in contradiction with one another”, Pope Francis argued, which gives rise to “a series of problems that come to shake the very idea of right and its foundations”. Hence the urgency to intervene on these issues, as Benedict XVI did “with clarity”, both “as a thinker and a pastor”, Pope Francis said, paying tribute to his predecessor, and recalling his honorary doctorate in jurisprudence. The letter ended with the hope that “by drawing on the thought and the magisterium of our Emeritus Pope”, the present Symposium may “contribute with courage and depth to shed light on an essential problem for the protection of the dignity of the human person and their integral development”.