Pope Francis: audience, “gossip kills, to gossip is to kill”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“How many rumours destroy communion for being inappropriate or for lack of sensitivity! Indeed, gossip kills”. Pope Francis said this in today’s catechesis, dedicated to the eighth Commandment. Once again the Pontiff focused on a topic dear to him, making these off-the-cuff remarks: “Gossipers, both male and female, are people who kill, they kill others, because the tongue kills like a knife”, Pope Francis said off the cuff: “Be careful: gossipers are terrorists because with their tongues they drop a bomb and then leave, and that bomb destroys the reputations of others, and they leave as if nothing had happened”. “Do not forget: gossip kills!”, he told the 11,000 faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square today.