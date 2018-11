foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Accepting the invitation of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI and the bishops”, Pope Francis “will make an apostolic trip to Morocco from 30 to 31 March 2019, visiting the cities of Rabat and Casablanca”. The director of the Holy See Press Office, Greg Burke, announced the news today, adding that “the programme of the trip will be published in due course”. Pope Francis’ visit to Morocco, a predominantly Muslim country, will be the 26th international journey from the beginning of his Pontificate.