FAFCE: Manifesto to be launched for European elections. Calling for “commitment to the dignity of the family”

(Brussels) The Federation of Catholic Family Associations in Europe (FAFCE) will focus on the upcoming European elections, asking the candidates to commit themselves to put the dignity of the family at the centre of European public policies. It will do so with the launch of a European Manifesto that will be proposed to all the candidates to the next European Elections, the FAFCE Board stated. In its latest meeting (6-7 November), the Board also elected its new Bureau for the upcoming three years. Antoine Renard, from the National Confederation of Catholic Family Associations (CNAF) of France, was confirmed as president; the two new vice-presidents are Cornel Barbut (Vladimir Ghika Catholic Family Association, Romania) and Vincenzo Low (Forum of Family Associations, Italy); and Alfred Trendl (Katholischer Familienverband Österreich, Austria) was elected as treasurer. For the first time a member from Slovenia, the Iskreni Institute, participated in the 6-7 November meeting, while the Italian Federation of Kindergardens (FISM) was accepted as a full member of FAFCE.