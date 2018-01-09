Ireland: diocese of Dublin, “flu exempts from Mass”. And for the sign of peace “a smile or a bow” is enough

“One should keep in mind that people who suffer from the symptoms of flu are exempted from the Sunday duty to go to Mass”. This memento comes from the Centre for Liturgical Resources of the diocese of Dublin, which issued a release today about the “rise in the number of people affected by flu”, in which it mentions “a few reasonable suggestions” for such circumstances. For example, those who are ill can “honour the Day of the Lord” by praying at Mass when broadcast by some radio station or by the webcams of the churches, or on the national TV channel Rte1. Moreover, “it is a good rule” to hand out wet wipes and hand sanitizer at liturgies and meetings, “especially to all those people who give the Holy Communion, with special waste baskets”, the release points out. Another recommendation is to “regularly clean surfaces with household cleanser or antiseptic wipes”, such as door handles, handrails and taps. As to the sign of peace, the release says that “shaking people’s hands is not a hazard for the transmission of the virus”. However, if “some parishioner feels uncomfortable” shaking someone’s hand, they can simply “smile or bow” to wish Christ’s peace on others.