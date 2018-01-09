Holy See: “Vaticanews” exceeds 4 million users on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

(Foto: Vatican News)

A community with over 4 million followers on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. A success story that is the result of the reorganization of the social media channels of the Vatican Secretariat for Communication, unified under the “Vatican News” logo launched in recent weeks. In particular – a statement reads – the launch of a Global Page on Facebook brought together over 3 million followers, who can now consult the pages of the six languages ​​currently available (Italian, English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese). On Twitter, the six different language accounts @vaticannews have become immediately recognizable, overcoming the fragmentation of the past. In addition to this, there is the new @radiovaticanaitalia account which promotes and provides information on the activity of Radio Vaticana Italia, and the unique multilingual Vatican News channel on Instagram. Besides the three social media platforms, the YouTube channel (in 6 languages), which is also under the Vatican News brand, offers users live and on demand videos of the Holy Father’s activities. Vatican News social media is coordinated by the Editorial Department and the Theological-Pastoral Department of the Communication Secretariat. The Pope’s social media accounts are entrusted to a team of the Secretariat for Communication working in synergy with the Secretariat of State: @Pontifex on Twitter (over 44 million followers in 9 languages) and @Franciscus on Instagram (over 5 million followers on the single multilingual channel). “The strengthening of our presence on social networks – said Mgr. Dario Edoardo Viganò, Prefect of the Vatican Secretariat for Communication – is one of the effects of the great process of reform of the Vatican media currently under completion. And it is certainly a positive result, achieved thanks to the great commitment of our journalists and technical staff. As communications professionals, according to the logic of a Church that looks outwards, we are all called to be among the people. Today this means being present on social networks and the Internet with conviction and responsibility. So our perspective must be very clear: one that requires us to focus on the human person, on relationships, the culture of encounter and, only in the last instance, on technology”.