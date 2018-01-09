Employment: Eurostat, unemployment decreasing in the EU. Pre-crisis situation. Germany and France are doing fine, Italy, Greece and Spain are improving

Approfondimenti
(Brussels) Unemployment keeps shrinking in Europe, and the latest figure posted today by Eurostat about the euro-zone shows 8.7% (end of November 2017). The October’s figure was 8.8%, while in November 2016 it was 9.8%. It is the lowest unemployment rate since 2009, nearly at the onset of the economic crisis. The situation in the EU-28 is even better, with an average unemployment rate of 7.4%. Eurostat estimates that people looking for a job in the European Union are 18 million today, 14 million of them in the euro-zone. There are however remarkable differences between countries. The record-breaking figure is that of the Czech Republic: a mere 2.5% of official unemployment. Not far below it are Malta and Germany (3.6%). At the opposite end of the spectrum, the countries that are having problems with employment are, once again, Greece (20.5%) and Spain (16.7%), though unemployment is decreasing even there. Actually, Greece has recorded a major improvement in the last year, earning 3 per cent points; Portugal and Croatia are doing fine as well. Among the bigger countries, Italy stops at 11%, with more jobs for young people too; France is at 9.2%, Poland at 4.5%, the United Kingdom at 4.2%. In Europe, average youth unemployment (under-25s) is 16.2%, with the highest rates in Greece (39.5%), Spain (37.9%) and Italy (32.7%).

