Comece: on Europeinfos, tax havens, Brexit and contribution of religious traditions to peace

(Brussels) Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Malta and Cyprus: these are tax havens in the EU that demand commitment to “sweeping in front of one’s door” before one looks far. But political decisions are also needed and there are none so far. So, according to Jesuit father Jörg Alt, who works in Nuremberg on the research project “Tax justice and poverty”, “until governments hesitate to step in, leaks of information, such as the Paradise Papers, and the efforts of society and mass media will be even more important” to fight tax frauds. In his article on the January issue of Europeinfos, the monthly magazine of the EU Commission of Bishops Conferences (Comece), Alt mentions some of the measures that should be taken to fight frauds and money laundering, though he claims that wide reflections are needed about the “problem of tax justice”, which “assumes one is aware of national and international structural problems and injustice”. Even on such a broader front, “politics will effectively step in only if large segments of the population ask for change firmly and stubbornly”. And it is in this area that “the Churches must take responsibility, even across the European Union”. Now online, Europeinfos (www.europe-infos.eu/) also contains articles about Brexit and the problem of the Irish border, “antibiotic resistance”, the contribution of religious traditions to peace.