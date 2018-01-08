Venezuela: Mgr. Padrón (CEV), “one of the saddest Christmases in recent history”

“We Bishops come to our first ordinary meeting of the new year after one of the saddest Christmases in Venezuela’s recent history”. Mgr. Diego Rafael Padrón Sanchez, Archbishop of Cumaná and president of the Venezuelan Bishops’ Conference (CEV), made these opening remarks at the CIX Plenary Assembly of the CEV, which will have the task of renewing the body’s board of directors. Mgr. Padrón, who ends his second term as president of the Venezuelan Bishops, went on to say: “For the truth, we do not have any sadness, because each of us has left it on his bedside table, but from our visits to parishes and communities, we carry with us the pain and requests of our people who want bread and solutions; above all, we carry with us the faith and hope in the saving power of God, words of consolation and projects of solidarity for our people”. The President of the CEV, in his opening remarks, reported on the situation of the Church in the country and the Continent. In this regard, he expressed his joy for the upcoming beatification of Mother Carmen Rendiles, founder of the Congregation of the Servants of Jesus, and for the recognition of the heroic virtues of another Venezuelan – Jesuit Father Tomás Pérez Morales. He also drew particular attention to the dramatic political, social and economic situation in the country. “2017 was a year through which we Venezuelans have not lived but suffered – Mgr. Padrón said -. Between April and July, more than 130 people have been killed, 1,500 have been injured, and thousands have been illegally detained. In recent months, we have witnessed to a growing and widespread feeling of discontent in the country. People either face food and medical shortages or skyrocketing prices for items that become available”.