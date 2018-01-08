Peter Sutherland: mgr. Martin (Dublin), “a man of deep faith”. Card. Nichols, “passionate about justice”

“He was a man of deep faith and a devoted Catholic, even critical when needed. He worked to ensure greater transparency in the management of the Vatican financial system. He reformed the international Catholic committee for migration and turned it into a commission that could work with the UN boards”. This is how the archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, paid tribute to Peter Sutherland, an Irish and European politician who died in the Irish capital on January 7th. “Sutherland was indefatigable in accomplishing his mission as a special representative of the UN General Secretary for migration, even when his health was failing”, pointed out mgr. Martin, who recalled “the quality, passion and commitment of his efforts for refugees and migrants”, the embodiment of “a genuine passion rooted in faith, a reflection of the dignity of every human being and of the fundamental unity of the human family”. “An immensely talented and principled man”, as he was defined by the English cardinal Vincent Nichols, who, in a tribute published today, acknowledges the “huge contribution” made by Sutherland to the public life of Ireland, Europe and beyond, “to the business world as well as to the Catholic Church”. Nichols also recalls him as a “close advisor” to the late card. Cormac Murphy O’Connor, he defines him as “wise, smart and passionate about justice”, he mentions his generosity “of money and time” towards the Church, whether it was his parish or the Holy See.