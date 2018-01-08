Ccee: Slovakia-born don Martin Michalíček is the new deputy general secretary

(Foto: CCEE/2017)

Since January 1st, Ccee (Council of European Bishops Conferences) has had a new deputy general secretary, don Martin Michalíček, who will be in office for the five years’ period 2018-2023. A priest of the old diocese of Nitra, in Slovakia, don Michalíček comes to St Gallen (Switzerland) – the headquarters of Ccee’s secretariat – to assist the current general secretary, mgr. Duarte da Cunha, and replaces don Michel Remery, deputy general secretary from 2012 to 2017. “This appointment – the newly appointed father says – comes as a call from the Lord, to which I said yes. I thank the presidency of Ccee for the trust it has placed in me, and I ask the Lord to guide my steps in this new service for the European Church. I am aware that Europe poses a lot of challenges, but it is also the cradle of Christian civilisation. In its history, in its cultures, in its values, Europe already has all the medicines it needs. So, it is with a passion for all the European peoples that I take this office. Quoting the Psalmist’s words, ‘Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain’ (Psalm 126), I intend to carry on this ministry in support of European men to announce God’s mercy to them, through His Good News that is the person of Jesus Christ”. The appointment of the deputy general secretary must be made by the presidency, according to Ccee bylaws, and lasts five years, which can be renewed. Don Michalíček (born on August 18th 1974) was ordained priest for the diocese of Nitra (Slovak Republic) in 1999. He studied philosophy and theology in Nitra at Comenius University in 1999, then he also attended the University of Salzburg from 1993 to 1995. Then he gained a diploma and postgraduate diploma in catechetical studies. Since 2007 he has been teaching at the Major Seminary of Nitra; from 2008 to 2017, he has directed the Catechistic Office of that diocese and since 2015 he has chaired the Episcopal Curia. He speaks German, Italian, English and Slovakian (his native language).